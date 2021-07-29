Slavisa Jokanovic 'close' to first Sheffield United signing as he hopes to keep Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale

Although the transfer market has been understandably subdued as clubs adjust to the financial damage of Covid-19, the Blades are still highly unusual in not having transferred a player in or out in this window.

New manager Jokanovic hopes that is about to change.

"I believe we are close," he said.

HOPEFUL: Slavisa Jokanovic has had optimistic noises about his first Sheffield United signing

"Of course, we have been talking about ambition, now we need to talk about action.

"I have information from the club side that we are close to making an important step for us and I hope we will see something soon.

"I hope in the next few days we can bring in some fresh blood."

John Lundstram and Kean Bryan both ran their contracts down in the summer, the former joining Rangers, the latter interesting Middlesbrough amongst others, and Phil Jagielka is training with Derby County after being released. That points to midfield and defence as being key areas to strengthen.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, midfielder Sander Berge and wing-back George Baldock are attracting interest which could also have an impact on priorities as well a potentially helping to fund them as the South Yorkshire club adjust to life in the Championship after two seasons of lucrative Premier League football.

But asked specifically about Ramsdale and Berge, both linked to Arsenal, Jokanovic says he will feel hurt if they are sold.

"If you ask me if I will sell, no," he said after Wednesday's pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers which both played in.

"I am happy with their professionalism.

"I will be hurt if they leave my team. I understand this possibility exists but I hope that will not happen.

"They are my players and I enjoy working with them.

"Sander is a young man, he's really clever and a happy man.

"I don't have any sensation that he is unhappy where he is. I am not worried, I am happy with them and I trust they will stay with me and I trust they can be happy working with me and their Sheffield United team-mates."