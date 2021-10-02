Sheffield United players protest to referee Rob Jones following his decision to award Bournemouth a controversial 62nd-minute penalty. Pictures: PA

The Blades boss felt that the match official got two key decisions wrong at a sodden Vitality Stadium and thus gifted Scott Parker's men all three points.

Leading 1-0 through Morgan Gibbs-White's 56th-minute strike, United were pegged back soon afterwards when Dominic Solanke converted from the penalty spot, though Enda Stevens' challenge on the Cherries' goal-scorer was made outside the box.

Moments later, the game was turned on its head as Philip Billing slotted home what proved to be the winner, with the Blades unhappy about the lack of an offside flag.

Slavisa Jokanovic watches on at the Vitality Stadium.

"It's simple, two joke decisions and they cost us - so expensive," Jokanovic fumed.

"One was outside the box, I don't need to see it. I could see on the field. And the second goal was clearly offside.

"They [Bournemouth] don't come back into the game, some guy [Jones] puts them back into the game.

"Talking about my team, we played well. After these big decisions we still created more. We created but could not score.