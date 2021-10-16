Slavisa Jokanovic: Win over Stoke is a huge boost for Sheffield United's confidence

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Against a Stoke side riding high in the Championship table and coming into the game following a headline success over West Brom, the Blades provided a statement of their own with goals in the final ten minutes from substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick seeing United claim a dramatic three points.

Earlier, Stoke had taken the lead ten minutes after the break, courtesy of a clinical low finish from former Barnsley striker Jacob Brown.

United’s reaction, initially, was unconvincing and the game was drifting in Stoke’s direction with the hosts looking like experiencing a third successive defeat until the introduction of McGoldrick 13 minutes from time.

The forward and fellow old stager Billy Sharp set up Mousset for a leveller on 80 minutes, with the Frenchman netting his first goal at Bramall Lane since November 2019.

Attacking the Shoreham Street end, the Blades pushed for a winner and it duly arrived three minutes later when McGoldrick turned in a low cross from Enda Stevens to secure a significant comeback victory for United.

Jokanovic, whose side welcome Millwall on Tuesday before visiting Barnsley for a South Yorkshire derby a week tomorrow, said: “I am really pleased with the way we played and how we won the game with the contributions from the bench too.

“We played very well for 85 per cent of the game and had some bad moments after they scored the goal and some psychological and physical problems where we did not go in the right direction and we need to improve this situation.

“We did not play with enough brains and it was not easier for us as they protected the space with a lot of players and we tried to be patient.

“This feels like a massive win. We lost in the last game when we were playing one of the top teams in Bournemouth and have been punished in a lot of games this season.