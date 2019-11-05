Son Heung-min cleared to face Sheffield United after red card is overturned

Have your say

Son Heung-min will be free to face Sheffield United on Saturday after his controversial weekend red card was overturned.

READ MORE - No surprise Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is being linked with Premier League giants like Manchester United and Arsenal

The South Korean international was sent off in Sunday's televised draw against Everton after a tackle on Andre Gomes.

The force of the challenge broke and dislocated Andre Gomes’s ankle at the weekend, much to the Korean’s obvious distress. Replays showed the Portuguese midfielder got his foot stuck in the turf.

Gomes was discharged from hospital on Tuesday following a successful operation.

West Yorkshire official Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card, but changed it to a straight red after the tackle was reviewed by the video assistant referee.

Son had been due to miss Spurs' next three league matches, but the club successfully appealed against Atkinson's decision on Tuesday.

Sheffield United are due at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.