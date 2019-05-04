Stoke City v Sheffield United: Blades’ Duffy looking forward to playing boyhood club Liverpool

MARK DUFFY watches Liverpool play a lot.

Sheffield United’s busy schedule may restrict the opportunities to be there in person, but the flame-haired midfielder and team-mate Jack O’Connell – also a son of Merseyside – do get along to Anfield as often as possible.

There is also the TV, Duffy joining millions of Reds fans around the world this week when tuning in to the Champions League semi-final first leg with Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost 3-0 and Duffy was as disappointed as the next fan. But for the first time he had an extra sensation when watching Liverpool. Namely how next season may well bring a chance to line up against the club he has supported since childhood.

“Promotion probably still has not sunk in,” the 33-year-old said ahead of tomorrow’s final-day trip to Stoke City.

“But I was watching Liverpool this week.

“Usually I watch games just as a fan, but this time I was thinking, ‘We are playing against them next year’.

“It is a strange feeling. A boy from Liverpool, born and bred a Red, possibly playing against Liverpool.

“There are some fantastic games through the Premier League, but this stands out. I went a few weeks ago with Jack O’Connell. We go as much as we can.

“Our games often prevent it and the gaffer would rather we all rest up than go to the game.

“But we go as much as we can and it is a great atmosphere, especially with the new stand.”

United’s promotion continues a journey for Duffy that started with Vauxhall Motors and Prescot Cables in non-League.

“I could never have imagined this back then,” he added. “When you are down there in the lower leagues you just want to enjoy your football and if you play well enough then, hopefully, you get a break.

“It is a totally different world, but one I would never change. It toughens you up and makes you a man. It makes you appreciate things like this much more.“