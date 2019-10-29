Striker Lys Mousset is backed to only improve with Sheffield United

Lys Mousset is going to continue being a “real threat” for Sheffield United, according to Blades midfielder Enda Stevens.

The French forward made it three goals in seven Premier League appearances for Sheffield with his equalising strike at West Ham on Saturday.

The 23-year-old arrived from Bournemouth in July after managing just three goals in 58 games for Eddie Howe’s side.

Mousset has started just one game for Chris Wilder’s side this term but is fast becoming a key player for the Blades. He scored in United’s well-earned 2-0 win at Everton last month and he also claimed the only goal in the Monday night triumph over Arsenal.

Stevens said: “Lys came on and he gave us that pace and explosiveness up top – and I thought he took his goal really well. He is going to be a real threat for us this season, they all are. We have got great strikers.”

Mousset has settled into life quickly in Yorkshire, something which is reaping rewards for the frontman. Stevens continued: “He is just a normal, laid-back guy. He has bedded into what we are about and he is working hard.

“You can see that by his performances. He is on form now and he will only get better for us I think. He gets involved with the lads and loves being around us and I think he is really enjoying himself.”

Stevens provided the assist for Mousset’s goal but he gave all the credit to the Frenchman, who provided a delightful finish.

Stevens continued: “I think his finish kind of takes it away. I thought it was an excellent finish. I never expected him to shoot but the second it left his foot you could tell it was going in the bottom corner.”

Record signing Oli McBurnie has played just five minutes in the Blades’ last two outings but Stevens insisted: “We have got great options up top and each and every single one of them play their part.”