This evening they will be in the minority with the Blades making the long trip to Swansea City for TV’s 8pm graveyard shift.

As an adopted Swans fan, former player McBurnie is unsure what reception he will get but at least he will get one. It is something he has been missing badly during the pandemic.

“One of the big hindrances for me last season was the fact there were no fans,” admits Leeds-born McBurnie, who popped up amongst the Welsh supporters at May’s Championship play-off final against Barnsley. “I was asking Frankie (the Blades’ nutritionist Lee Rickards) for caffeine shots and everything last year to try and get that adrenaline.

Oli McBurnie with Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield United (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“It’s hard to try and explain what a boost it gives you. For most of the boys in this team, whether it be away fans screaming at you or cheering you on, it’s a massive help.

“I’ve missed being hammered actually, it’s been nice to get a bit of stick again in the last few days.”

The noise is not the only way McBurnie has been reinvigorated after last season’s demoralising relegation from the Premier League.

The squad has changed very little but the way new manager Slavisa Jokanovic is using it has, with different formations requiring different things of McBurnie – more use of his feet, less of his head.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United looks on dejected after the final whistle after the opening-day defeat to Birmingham (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“The gaffer bringing a fresh set of ideas is something that can hopefully help us this season,” he says.

“He wants to play football the right way which a lot of the boys want to do as well. I think it’ll really suit us as a football club.

“We’ve worked on a number of formations, we’re not set on one which is nice and have the chance to go and express ourselves when the time is right. As a striker, you want chances and to score goals. Last season was tough for everyone, we were struggling all over the pitch and strikers take that hit as well. We want to leave it in the past.

“As footballers, it’s good to be able to adapt. We are all intelligent players with footballing brains.

“I think there’s 27 strikers here at the moment so there’s always going to be competition but the gaffer is finding different ways to get us in.