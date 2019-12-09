The way Sheffield United are winging it up the Premier League is no surprise, say Enda Stevens and George Baldock

“You don't often see two full-backs score in the same game,” a radio reporter remarked to Enda Stevens after Sheffield United's 2-1 win at Norwich City.

But the Blades are not just any team.

In fairness too, Stevens and George Baldock are not full-backs, but wing-backs whose runs into the box are an essential part of the way Chris Wilder plays. His 3-5-2 formation is based around centre-backs, wing-backs and central midfielders arriving late in the opposition penalty area.

It worked well on Sunday, with Stevens heading in a Baldock cross to level the scores, then producing some good footwork to start the move which ended with right wing-back Baldock driving the ball into the net.

Baldock has now been involved in five goals this season, two scored himself and three assists. Stevens's goal was his first in the Premier League, but he has made two.

Virgil van Dijk and Aaron Cresswell are the top-scoring defenders in this season's top-flight with three each, although you could argue Stevens and Baldock are not really out-and-out defenders.

“We've been working on it in training for the last two seasons, it's always about getting into the box and making late runs,” Stevens explained.

”We didn't do it in the first half (at Norwich) and the manager said he wants to see me, Flecky (John Fleck), Lunny (John Lundstram) and George (Baldock) all making the runs late into the box. That's how we scored.

“George has been excellent for the last two years, he's got that consistency where you know what you'll get from him. He's gone from strength to strength and will only get better.”

Wilder was critical of his team for not being positive enough in a sluggish first half at Carrow Road, and Baldock says he is given the freedom and confidence to get forward and cause problems.

“It might seem bizarre to other people that I'm talking about scoring goals in the Premier League but the coaching staff have so much belief in me,” he commented.

“I do a lot of work with Mikey Allen, Josh (Kirk), Knilly (Alan Knill), Matt (Prestridge), Trav (Binnion), the gaffer, everyone.

“It's no surprise that hard work pays off and we've been working really hard at it. We're looking at clips of other players, I'm not shy to say that. I just want it to keep going.”

Given that so many Blades players have overcome adversity in their careers, it was no surprise to see them coming from behind to beat the Canaries.

“It's such a good attribute to have to be able to bounce back and have that mentality,” said Baldock.

“I look around the dressing room and I feel a confidence every time I go out onto the pitch. You've got lads there who have experienced other leagues and disappointment, I have myself.

“It's not a sob story but everyone's been told they're not good enough at some stage of their career and I think that's a big part of the gaffer's recruitment, mentality. We've got 20-odd lads who will put it all out there for the cause and can bounce back from disappointment.”