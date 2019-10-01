Uncapped Sheffield United star and Leeds United defender in Scotland squad

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has won a call-up to the Scotland squad.

The 28-year-old was today named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

He is joined in the squad by Leeds Unirted central defender Liam Cooper.

The uncapped Fleck has made five Premier League starts this season after being a key figure in Sheffield United’s promotion to England’s top flight.

The former Rangers and Coventry player was included in Alex McLeish’s final two squads but is yet to make his international debut.

The former Scotland youth international has previously been unavailable to Clarke - his long-planned wedding cost him a place for games against Cyprus and Belgium in June and he was injured when the most recent squad was announced.

Fleck has forced his way into a strong Scotland midfield after impressing in a 1-0 defeat against league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Clarke has admitted he is building for the play-offs next March after defeats by Russia and Belgium earlier this month saw Scotland drop to fifth place in the group.

Scotland face Russia in Moscow on October 10 before hosting San Marino at Hampden three days later.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has also been called into the squad.

The former Ayr player has been selected after netting 15 goals in his first 12 appearances for his new club.

Oli Burke has also won a recall.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and West Brom winger Matt Phillips have dropped out, along with the injured Steven Naismith.

There is no place for Kieran Tierney after the left-back made his Arsenal debut last week following a lengthy spell out with pelvic trouble.

Grant Hanley makes the squad after pulling out last time through injury, with fellow centre-backs Cooper, Charlie Mulgrew and Michael Devlin retaining their places.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has added Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham to his squad as he deals with shortages at the back.

With Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy out injured for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, and Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens suspended for the first of those games in Tbilisi, Everton right-back Seamus Coleman is the only first-choice defender available to McCarthy.

Another Blade, John Egan, and Kevin Long are expected to deputise for Duffy and Keogh in central defence but the 25-year-old Lenihan, already capped twice by the Republic, adds to McCarthy’s options, while Cunningham will challenge Matt Doherty for the left-back spot.

Lenihan got the call ahead of Ciaran Clark, who has played only once for Newcastle this season.

Luton striker James Collins keeps his place after scoring on his debut last month, but Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick misses out with a groin injury as Preston’s Sean Maguire returns.

Jack Byrne, Josh Cullen, Mark Travers and Kieran O’Hara all keep their places in the squad after making their debuts last month.

There is still no place for midfielder James McCarthy, who has made six appearances for Crystal Palace this season after overcoming a series of injuries which have meant he has not played for the Republic since 2016.