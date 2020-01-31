'Unpredictable' Richairo Zivkovic hopes to make Sheffield United loan permanent

"Unpredictable" Richairo Zivkovic and Sheffield United are both hoping the striker's loan move can be the start of something more permanent.

The 23-year-old has joined on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai until the end of the season.

He effectively replaces Callum Robinson, who earlier this week joined West Bromwich Albion on the same basis.

Zivkovic's career has not taken off as hoped after scoring on his Ajax debut, but after a productive spell in China, the forward and his new manager Chris Wilder are already talking about something more lasting. The Blades have an option to make the deal permanent.

“The first step is training with the guys next week and doing well until the end of the season but I hope to stay here for more seasons," said Zivkovic.

“I saw several games when I was back in China and they're doing great. I hope we continue like this.

“I'm hoping to score goals here and help the team to make good progress to the end of the season and finish as high as possible."

Sheffield United are eighth in the Premier League.

Zivkovic described himself as "a quick player, a hard worker", and Wilder said his unpredictability was another attraction.

"People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to,” he said.

"We've kept tabs on Richairo for a while and tracked his progress. He is a Dutch international at ages under the senior level, he'll be unpredictable to other teams, but we know what we're getting and he wants to make the most of the opportunity.

"He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on.

"Hopefully things go well enough to turn it into a permanent move in the summer - this is another signing of a young player with an eye on the future."

Zivkovic started his career at Gronnigen, making his debut as a 16-year-old and succeeding Arjen Robben as their youngest goalscorer.

He joined Ajax, scoring on his debut, but was unable to add to it. After a couple of loans he moved to Oostende, then China, where he scored 15 goals in 25 appearances.

He can also play as a winger.

The Blades are also working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Panagiotis Retsos on loan. The defender will be their fifth signing of the window.