Video - Sheffield United v Aston Villa: Wilder welcomes imminent triple test facing Blades

BY HIS own admission, Steve Bruce was a bit of a nightmare during his first foray in management at Sheffield United.

Much has changed for the Aston Villa chief since his turbulent managerial baptism at Bramall Lane in the late Nineties when he was, in his own words, a “little bit headstrong” and wanted “to take on the world”.

Bruce, who turned 57 on New Year’s Eve, is decidedly more at ease with management these days, with four promotions from the Championship on his decorated CV suggesting as much.

His opposite number tonight, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, can probably notice the difference too.

Wilder was on the playing staff in his second spell at the Lane when Bruce was cutting his teeth in management, a time of major behind-the-scenes turmoil at the club, which ultimately culminated in the Geordie’s resignation.

Bruce learned plenty during those tough early days in Sheffield, although Wilder would not be averse to providing a little bit more Blades pain this evening.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder looks on during Saturday's FA Cup win over Preston at Bramall Lane (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage).

Wilder said: “I would imagine it was a baptism of fire for him. He had seen everything in a playing career and then to go and be a manager in the surroundings of United at the time, it probably opened his eyes a little asking, ‘why am I doing it?

“But he has stuck at it and has been extremely successful and is just a good guy.

“I saw him in the summer in Portugal and had an hour with him and a beer. He is a down to earth guy, which I like and respect.

“He started off in the Championship and has managed at the highest level. To win one promotion is great and to win four is absolutely outstanding.

All three games will be really open. Whether it is us or the opposition, we are going for wins. It is not a ‘park the bus’ time Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder

“He has a big supertanker to turn round there, but they are picking up speed and I would not be surprised if they are pushing for automatic (promotion) at the end of the season.

“I can see him making it number five, but only after a defeat at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.”

After sharing a beer in the summer sun on the Algarve, it will be strictly business on a winter’s night in Sheffield this evening, with both Wilder and Bruce no doubt hoping to be luxuriating in the glow of being a Premier League manager when they depart for their holidays in the close season.

For the Blades, tonight represents the first leg of a mouth-watering triple header, which sees Wilder’s troops visit league leaders Wolves on Saturday and host Leeds United the following weekend.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce returns to Bramall Lane on Tuesday where he held his first managerial post as Sheffield United boss (Picture: Scott Heavey/PA Wire).

All three games are to be screened live on Sky and Wilder, whose side have shown signs of rediscovering their scintillating early-season form of late, believes that the triple-header comes at a timely juncture.

His seventh-placed Blades side can move within a point of fifth-placed Villa with victory this evening, and Wilder said: “All three games will be really open. Whether it is us or the opposition, we are going for wins.

“It is not a ‘park the bus’ time and there will be close to three full houses in each game, which are all live on Sky. They are all talked about games and that is what we are in the division for.

“With the new signings, we have strengthened. There are 18 games to go and we are in the mix.

“I think these (other) teams will be saying, ‘we have got to play Sheffield United’ and we have earned respect due to performances and results.

“The players are bang up for this and there is no backward step. We’re really looking forward to the challenge and believe we can force themselves in the mix. Who knows what can happen?”

Blades forward Caolan Lavery has joined South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the season, while Nathan Thomas and Samir Carruthers will also head out on loan before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Shrewsbury Town have held talks with the Blades regarding Thomas and several clubs are also keen on Carruthers.

Blades defender Kieron Freeman is closing in on a return following a knee injury and will feature in some Under-23 games and behind-closed-doors matches next month ahead of hopefully returning to the first-team fray.

David Brooks has returned to training and may feature for “15 to 20 minutes” in a development squad game next week as he builds up his match fitness.

Last six games: Sheffield United LDWDWW Aston Villa LWWLWW.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Sheffield United 1 Aston Villa 3; January 8, 2011; FA Cup.