Watford are the favourites to beat Sheffield United, insists Blades manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists that his Blades side will start Saturday's game at Premier League basement club Watford as underdogs - despite the Hornets sitting eight places and six points behind them.

The Hornets, last year's beaten FA Cup finalists, have endured a torrid start to the top-flight season and are winless in seven league matches so far in 2019-20.

Their form saw Javi Garcia sacked as manager on September 7, but it has not been a precursor to an upturn in the second spell in charge of Quique Sanchez Flores, who presided over a horror 8-0 loss at Manchester City on September 21.

All told, Watford are winless in their past 11 top-flight games with their last victory coming against Yorkshire opposition in a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on April 21.

Wilder said: "I respect Watford in terms of what they have done in the last two or three years - they were cup finalists.

"Sometimes it happens and you don't get out the traps and you can quickly change manager. But it can pretty quickly change. One of their last home games was a draw against Arsenal, so there is plenty of spirit down there.

"They have a good experienced manager and players too, so we know exactly what we are up against. Every game, it is 'can we add to the points total' and we will go into Saturday believing and wanting to do that."

On the return of Flores, he added: "It does help and I would imagine that was a key reason he was reappointed. He has had success there and is an experienced established manager who has been successful there before.

"He knows the club, players and supporters and everything about Watford. They will be desperate to get their season up and running and get that first home win.

"Like I have said, I am not trying to be clever with this, but they will be expected to beat us. We are one of the favourites for relegation in the bookies' eyes.

"They will see this as a great opportunity, as will everybody. I totally understand that and it is up to us to push back on that."