We always have a positive approach, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder was delighted to see his Sheffield United side come away with something from West Ham and feels they have set themselves a “high bar” for the remainder of the season.

Lys Mousset’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Robert Snodgrass’s opener and earned the Blades another creditable point.

West Ham were the better side in the opening 45 minutes despite the visitors creating two guilt-edged chances that were squandered.

“We’ve set the bar high with what the players have done so far so we had a bit of a down day first half despite creating the best two chances,” said Wilder.

“I didn’t think we deserved to be leading but it was a completely different story in the second half and we are delighted to come away with something.”

Wilder was pleased with his side’s positive approach as their unbeaten away run continued.

He added: “Sometimes we don’t play well but we always have a positive approach.

“I thought it was only a matter of time before we scored, we were the dominant team in the second half.”