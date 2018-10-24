‘We dominated powerful Stoke City’ says Sheffield United chief

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was pleased with his side’s performance but disappointed with the result in the 1-1 draw against Stoke.

An 87th-minute free-kick from Joe Allen levelled for the visitors after Leon Clarke had broken the deadlock for the Blades.

Wilder said: “We’ve been outstanding. We’ve taken on a side full of international players, Premier League players, big fees, big wages and we’ve totally dominated that game.

“The way we’ve played, we’ve totally dominated it.

“Peter Crouch has done what an experienced man from the Premier League does, he’s done it to better teams than us with the free-kick. There’s a touch, minimum contact and he’s gone down.

“We’ve not lined our wall up as well as we should have done, so we’re disappointed with their goal.

That’s probably the most powerful club we’ll play this year...and we’re going toe-to-toe with them. Chris Wilder

“We’re playing well and if we play as well as we did tonight we’ll be okay and we’ll reach our first target of 50 points and stay in the division.

