‘We want more’ says Chris Wilder as Sheffield United chase top-four spot after victory over Bournemouth

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists there is no ceiling on what the Blades can achieve this season after they closed in on the Premier League’s top four following a 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth.

The Bramall Lane outfit signed off for the winter break – a stoppage in their programme which Wilder is firmly against – with a second successive league victory to take their points tally to 39, more than they managed in their last Premier League campaign in 2006-07.

A maiden top-flight goal on home soil from Billy Sharp – which cancelled out Callum Wilson’s early opener – and a 84th-minute winner from substitute John Lundstram moved United up to fifth spot, two points behind Chelsea.

Wilder, whose side return to action at home to Brighton on Saturday week, said: “I am not a comfortable manager and we are not a comfortable team. We want more. We have enjoyed our first year back in the Premier League and been a part of it and there are some big games coming up.

“We want more days like we have had against difficult opponents.

“We are after more and it has to be that way and the players are saying the same things and I do not think they are just saying it for me to hear. They want more out of their season and I am right behind that.

“I am sorry, but I don’t agree with the break. I want it to roll on. Other people will have different views about it, but I do not really see the point of it, if I am honest. At this time, players are fit and healthy and want to go again.

“But we will maximise the break in a couple of ways.”

Praising the impact of Lundstram, who has reverted to the bench in the past two matches following the arrival of club record signing Sander Berge, Wilder added: “He has played a huge part in us getting six valuable points.

“It is not always about starting. We are a group and I have some other players who are knocking on the door and desperate to be involved. You would not want it any other way.”

