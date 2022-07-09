Werder Bremen 'submit £17.9m bid' for Sheffield United's Sander Berge

Sky Sports reported on Saturday morning that Bremen's offer for Berge was rejected by the Blades who are keen to recoup the £22m they paid for Berge in January 2020.

The 24-year-old played a key role as United reached the Championship play-offs last term and is widely believed to have a £35m release clause in his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports' report adds that two other clubs in the German top-flight have shown an interest in Berge.

BID SUBMITTED: For Sander Berge, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

The Norway international scored for Sheffield United as they beat Casa Pia 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Friday night.

Goals from Berge and Daniel Jebbison saw the Blades overturn an early deficit after they went 1-0 down inside the first five minutes.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom chose not to risk Wes Foderingham (calf), Callum Robinson (illness) and new loan signing Tommy Doyle (thigh).