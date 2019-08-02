What Sheffield United are getting with record signing Oli McBurnie

ANY Sheffield United supporters wanting to know what to expect from Oli McBurnie ahead of him becoming the club’s record £17m signing could do a lot worse than seek out his goals from just up the road in Barnsley.

READ MORE - Oli McBurnie set to join Blades

Oli McBurnie in his Barnsley days. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

READ MORE - Fan’s view of Sheffield United prospects

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Oakwell, scoring nine times in 17 appearances as the Reds fought an unsuccessful fight against relegation.

McBurnie, sold by Bradford City to Swansea City in 2015, had scored three times on a previous loan spell at Newport County but it was back in his native county that the Leeds-born forward announced himself to the wider footballing public.

Fittingly for someone set to become the Blades’ record buy, his maiden goal for Barnsley came against Sheffield Wednesday. And what a cracker it proved to be.

Fittingly for someone set to become the Blades’ record buy, his maiden goal for Barnsley came against Sheffield Wednesday. And what a cracker it proved to be. Richard Sutcliffe

Collecting the ball midway inside the Owls half, he spun away from Adam Reach and Marco Matias before exchanging passes with Gary Gardner.

Frederico Venancio was then left trailing on the edge of the area as Reach was again held at bay before a drilled left foot shot beat Joe Wildsmith.

His next eight goals in a Reds shirt could not compare in terms of individual brilliance. But they more than showcased the goalscoring know-how that has persuaded Chris Wilder McBurnie is the man to lead the club’s attempts to stay in the Premier League.

The then Swansea loanee netted twice a fortnight later in a 2-0 win at Birmingham City via a first time volley from a right wing cross and then the ultimate poacher’s effort from a yard out.

Further headers followed against Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Brentford – the latter a lovely looping effort that gave the goalkeeper no chance – to go with close range finishes against Norwich City and Wilder’s Blades in a 3-2 victory.

Wilder, once a deal is completed that will earn Bradford a £2m plus windfall thanks to a 15 per cent sell on clause, will be expecting more of the same on the biggest stage of them all.

It won’t be easy, as many a prolific Championship striker has found down the years. But, as the career of someone released by Leeds United as a kid proves, McBurnie loves nothing more than proving people wrong.