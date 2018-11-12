Why Cameron Dawson was so emotional after helping Sheffield Wednesday earn a point at Sheffield United

A WEEK is a long time in football – just ask Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

After enduring a tough time in the Owls’ 4-0 home Championship loss to Norwich City, where disgruntled Wednesdayites called for the return to the side of Keiren Westwood, Dawson enjoyed a far more pleasurable experience in Friday night’s Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane.

The young Sheffielder took centre stage with a vital early penalty save to deny Blades striker David McGoldrick in the 0-0 draw and it was a sweet moment of redemption for the young custodian.

On the previous criticism, Dawson observed: “It is not nice. I am big enough to admit that it hurts a little bit. It did.

“It has been tough. It is not nice when people question you, but nothing gets handed to you in this game.

“But I am also quite thick-skinned and I can put it to one side and I tried to deliver a performance against (Sheffield) United and that was all I was concentrating on.

“I feel delighted that was what I was able to do and, with the help from the boys in front, we have got that first clean sheet.”

As for the chants for Westwood to return to the starting line-up during the earlier game with Norwich, he added: “I definitely heard them!

“Did it affect me in the Norwich game? Probably not. I had a job to do and I was out on the pitch so it did not affect me in the game.

“It is not nice. It was tough. All my family were at that game to hear that, so it is tough for them.

“In that game, I wanted to push my chest out and show my family up there in the stands I was all right and I could get on with it.

“I worked towards the United game and I am delighted to I got a clean sheet. I was a bit emotional at the end.”

Sheffield United attacking midfield player Mark Duffy admits that cross-city rivals Wednesday did a job on the Blades in Friday’s goalless stalemate.

The visitors showed little attacking intent in the 0-0 draw, but the ends justified the means by way of a priceless point to stop a worrying run of four straight losses.

Duffy, who made his return from injury against Wednesday after two matches out with a groin issue, said: “They were celebrating at the end like they had won the league.

“It was disappointing for us, they came here to do a job and, at the end of the day, they have done and there is a different contrast in how they feel and how we do.”

On McGoldrick’s penalty miss, Duffy, who won the hosts spot-kick after being fouled by Morgan Fox added: “You do not have to say anything.

“He had scored the previous three or four penalties and had every right to take that penalty and I had full confidence in him putting it away. The goalkeeper made a good save and, looking back, he (McGoldrick) has not probably made a great contact which he usually does.

“It is just one of those things, we are disappointed and they are over the moon and that shows the contrast really.”