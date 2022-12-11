Why Paul Heckingbottom thinks Sheffield United are stronger for their four-week World Cup break

Paul Heckingbottom pointed to his unused substitutes and argued Sheffield United have emerged from their World Cup break stronger despite a 1-0 win which was harder work than it ought to have been.

Sander Berge returned from injury against Huddersfield Town, Iliman Ndiaye played with real swagger after his first World Cup, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle were back on the bench, and James McAtee, Reda Khadra and Billy Sharp looked better for time on the training ground.

Sharp’s first goal of the season was scant reward for 74 per cent of first-half possession and Huddersfield finally began taking the game to their hosts after Jonathan Hogg’s half-time introduction.

Sharp scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Rotherham United.

"I didn't think about it," said Heckingbottom when asked if he was concerned his team would be disrupted by the break. "We had an in-house game between ourselves where the level was great.

"We had a few loose passes which gave Huddersfield a chance but when you're bringing Sander, Oli (McBurnie) and Reda on, we don't want to have to make defensive subs. You look at the three who didn't get on and it says a lot."

Substitute Khadra's cameo opens up possibilities.

"In that Rotherham game he was very lively first half," said Heckingbottom. "He's come back champing at the bit.

IMPACT: Sheffield United substitute Reda Khadra was effective from the bench

"Because of how the season's gone and the midfield's doing well we've not had the necessity to change to 3-4-3 which Reda would probably suit perfectly."

Sharp further underlined the case to renew contract due to expire in the summer.