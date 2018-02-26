Wilder considers changes for misfiring Sheffield United’s trip to Reading

UNREPENTANT Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insists that he has no regrets about his decision to lambast his players following Friday’s defeat at Hull City - when he stated that he believed his side could forget about the Championship play-offs following a limp performance.

Wilder was furious with his side’s display in the 1-0 loss in East Yorkshire and has thrown the emphasis onto his players in a bid to instigate a response at Reading tomorrow night.

He said: “It has been a long weekend. I didn’t give a monkey’s about other results over the weekend. I am usually all over them, as anyone who knows me will tell you, I am usually jumping about the office all over the place if they are going our way. But I wasn’t this weekend.

“I have not changed my opinion on what I said one bit. People talk about tactics; if you cannot pass from ‘a’ to ‘b’, that is not tactics. We have not been ‘sussed out’ and that is nonsense too. (Aston) Villa, who were the form team in the division when we played them, they did not suss us out did they.

“The preparation from the staff was the same. The desire from the staff was the same. So you will have to ask the players, individually and collectively, why they were like they were.”

Wilder admits he has a host of selection issues to ponder, having been highly critical of the overwhelming majority of his players on Friday evening.

He added: “I cannot put my finger on it. So I have to decide do I make changes or do I go the same again and ask those responsible to put it right?”