Wilder happy to maintain Sheffield United’s forward thinking despite late killer blow from Aston Villa

SHEFFIELD UNITED boss Chris Wilder vowed to continue with the same attacking intent after seeing his side lose out to a late goal at home to Aston Villa

The visitors weathered persistent pressure from the Blades before Robert Snodgrass struck a last-minute winner.

United’s Jack O’Connell went close to scoring in the sixth minute when his header from a Lee Evans corner crashed against the bar.

Villa keeper Sam Johnstone kept out efforts from Leon Clarke, George Baldock (twice), James Wilson and John Fleck.

Villa’s James Chester headed wide from a Snodgrass corner and Jack Grealish curled a 20-yard effort which went just wide of Simon Moore’s left-hand post.

Snodgrass snatched victory for Villa inside the last minute of the game, cutting inside and curling a fine effort beyond Moore in front of the jubilant visiting fans.

LATE BLOW: Sheffield United's John Fleck shows his disappointment as Aston Villa's players celebrate behind him. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

In stoppage time, O’Connell went close to equalising with a header from a Ricky Holmes cross which was tipped over by Johnstone.

“They’ve got quality and it was always going to be decided by a bit of quality,” said Blades manager Wilder.

“They’ve got top-end players who perhaps shouldn’t be playing in the Championship. We are a decent side but we want to be a decent side and win.

“We’re a team that goes for it and I’m not going to change my approach. I wanted to win the game.

TOUGH TACKLING: Sheffield United's Lee Evans tackles Birkir Bjarnason at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Their goalkeeper made more saves than ours and kept them in the game. I thought we dominated the first half. We started the second half on the back foot and that gave them a bit more belief.

“Unfortunately, they found a winner from a player who’s played in the top division and played for his country. They’ve got really good players and that was an even contest so that delights me.

“Their reaction at the end showed that they felt it was a big result for them.”

Villa assistant boss Colin Calderwood admitted it wasn’t a “perfect” performance from the visitors, but praised the resilience of Steve Bruce’s side.

“It wasn’t as we’d have wanted, especially in the first half and when it’s not perfect, you’ve got to get through it.

“We found ourselves on the back foot but we dug in and got through that period and it was an excellent result. We’ve dug in and got three points away from home out of nothing spectacular.”