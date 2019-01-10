Wilder hoping former Owls striker Madine can have an impact at Sheffield United

Have your say

Chris Wilder wants Gary Madine to “play a big part” in Sheffield United’s push for Premier League football.

The 28-year-old is set for his Blades debut with Saturday’s visit of QPR to Bramall Lane after completing a loan move from Cardiff City.

The striker only joined the Bluebirds 12 months ago - in a £6m deal from Bolton Wanderers - but helped Neil Warnock’s side win promotion to the top flight.

Now Wilder is hoping former Sheffield Wednesday forward Madine can make a similar impact at United, and put pressure on his current strikeforce, of Billy Sharp, Leon Clarke, David McGoldrick and Conor Washington.

“Gary will be the first to know he's got a fight on his hands to get in the team,” said Wilder. “He's got to get through Billy and Didzy.

“But he'll be looking to play a big part and I'm looking for him to play a big part.”

The Blades have signed Madine and Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on loan in the January transfer window, and Wilder has not ruled out a third addition before the end of the month.

Oliver Norwood has signed a permanent deal at United, following his successful loan move.