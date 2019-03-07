Wilder looks to "tweak" Sheffield United side after feisty Steel City derby

Chris Wilder has revealed his Sheffield United team emerged from this week’s feisty Steel City derby unscathed.

The Blades left Hillsborough with a point on Monday night, after a 0-0 draw, in a gritty match littered with fouls.

Wednesday lost Fernando Forestieri to injury during the match, but Blades boss Wilder has confirmed his side picked up no fresh injury problems ahead of another South Yorkshire derby on Saturday, the visit of Rotherham United to Bramall Lane.

“For the amount of fouls in the game, from both sides - I think double the average in the Championship - there wasn’t any injuries,” he said.

“We have a full complement going into the weekend.”

But with the Blades facing three games in eight days - before the international break - Wilder is looking to “tweak” his team.

After Saturday’s visit of the Millers, United welcome Brentford next Tuesday, before a crunch trip to two-two rivals Leeds United the weekend after.

“I have to plot my way through this little period - but not little in terms of challenges, starting on Saturday,” said Wilder.

“Quite easily I could go same (again). But I think we have to really look at the players - the amount of effort they have put in - and what is right tactically, as well, against different opposition in these next three games.

“We need to make sure we get that right. That doesn’t mean we are going to put a wrecking ball to the team, and make six, seven or eight changes. But we might tweak it.”

The Blades currently sit two points behind second-placed Leeds, with 11 games to go.

Rotherham, third from bottom, know a point at the Lane could see them climb out of the relegation zone.

Wilder and Owls boss Steve Bruce have both been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award for February.