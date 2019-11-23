Women rally support at start of Sheffield United double-header

Sheffield United Women’s manager Carla Ward feels that her side have hit momentum at the right time ahead of a big week for the Blades.

United host Durham at Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium tomorrow afternoon (12pm), with entry priced at just £1, as they look to move into second place in the FA Women’s Championship.

Sheffield and Durham sit level on points after seven games each, two points behind London City Lionesses, who have played a game more. United travel to the Lionesses on December 1.

The Blades secured a 4-0 victory over tomorrow’s visitors in the Continental Cup on Thursday but Ward is not predicting another thrashing at the Proact.

“Regardless of it being in the cup, that result will have hurt them on Thursday night,” she said.

“They will want to come out with a point to prove on Sunday. I think we are coming into it with a little bit of momentum and a lot of confidence.

“The group is in good spirits. If we play anywhere like we have been in the last couple of games, then we will have every chance.

“Because the girls have been superb in recent weeks.”

She added: “We can’t under-estimate how big this game is. This game is huge.

“We know that and we know that three points on Sunday will really put us in a good place.

“So we will be going out there and we want three points and three points only.”

Sheffield are the highest scorers in the Women’s Championship, with 26 goals in their first seven outings. That is an average of almost four goals a game and they have found the net four more times than league leaders Aston Villa.

Ward continued: “The pleasing thing is the goals are coming from everywhere. They are not just coming from our front three.

“They are coming from midfield and the full-backs are getting involved.

“It is pleasing because we have actually had a number of players that are all scoring goals. We are not reliant on one or two players.”

The Proact Stadium is a short drive from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, where Chris Wilder’s side host Manchester United at 4.30pm. Ward is hoping to see plenty of supporters turn out for both fixtures.

She said: “With the kick-off moving to 12pm, I think that massively entices fans to come for a double header.

“People that love football, for me, will look at this as the perfect day. We have had good crowds down this season and, hopefully, this weekend will see an even bigger crowd.”