Yorkshire dominate nominations from Championship's player and manager of the month for December

CONTENDERS: Chris Wilder (left) and Carlos Corberan have both been recognised for the jobs they did in December

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones must have a good chance after playing his part in four clean sheets, scoring the only goal against Swansea City, creating both goals in the dramatic win at Blackpool and going on the run which brought the match-winning penalty against Bournemouth as his side transformed themselves into genuine promotion contenders.

Fellow wing-back Harry Toffolo will push him hard after making four Huddersfield Town goals in as many appearances.

Despite Sheffield United's lack of football, Morgan Gibbs-White makes the shortlist two, largely on the back of a performance at Cardiff City which featured two assists and a goal as they won 3-2.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley is their rival for the award.

Jones and Toffolo's managers have also been nominated for prizes.

Carlos Corberan saw Huddersfield claim their first back-to-back away victories since he became coach 18 months ago after three months without a victory on their travels. In all, the Terriers took 11 points from five unbeaten games in December.

Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder did better still with 13 and only one goal conceded but he is up against a club legend in Tony Mowbray, whose Blackburn Rovers side ended the year with four wins out of four.

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is also shortlisted for the way he continues to have Derby County fighting against what had looked an inevitable relegation after 21 points deducted.