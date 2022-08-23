News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield United's impressive position in Championship table since Paul Heckingbottom's arrival compared to Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Hull City

Sheffield United lead the way in the Championship after five games but Paul Heckingbottom is not getting carried away.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:49 am

The Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to go top, one point ahead of Watford in second. The Hornets beat United on the opening weekend with a 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

However, it has been three wins and one draw since for Heckingbottom’s men but the Blades boss is not getting carried away.

“I think that type of performance would have given anyone a game. We just try and deliver that. We know we’re not going to every week, but we’ll try and do it,” he said.

Sheffield United players celebrate during their victory over Blackburn Rovers. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“In 40 games’ time, if we’re top of the league, I’ll be delighted.”

When Heckingbottom took over, Sheffield United were languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

His arrival sparked a revival that saw them secure a play-off place before they lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final.

Such has been the Blades’ form under Heckingbottom that no side has picked up more points in the second tier since his appointment.

Not including any of the sides promoted or relegated last season, here’s where Sheffield United place in a table based on results since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed at Bramall Lane…

Championship points since November 25, 2021

Team Played Points
Sheffield United 34 65
Huddersfield Town 33 61
Luton Town 34 59
Middlesbrough 32 50
Millwall 32 49
Blackburn Rovers 32 48
Preston North End 32 47
Cardiff City 32 42
Hull City 32 41
West Brom 32 40
Blackpool 32 40
Bristol City 32 39
QPR 32 39
Swansea City 32 39
Stoke City 32 35
Coventry City 29 33
Reading 32 33
Birmingham City 32 29