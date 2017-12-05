Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal faces FA charge after Hull dismissal

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal has been charged by the Football Association following his sending-off towards the end of Saturday’s derby with Hull City.

The Owls’ chief was sent to the stands after complaining over a rejected penalty appeal, with his ire compounded by the sight of the Tigers firing a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in the 2-2 Hillsborough draw.

Carvalhal has until 6pm tomorrow to respond.

After the game, he embarked on an extraordinary rant and focused his post-match anger on referee Michael Jones, who denied Owls a penalty for an apparent handball before they scored their second goal.

It is not the first time that the Portuguese has had a brush with officialdom this season.

He was handed a two-match touchline ban and fined £4,000 after an altercation with Bolton counterpart Phil Parkinson in the latter stages of their Carabao Cup second-round tie at the Macron Stadium in August. Both managers were sent to the stands.

Carvalhal was also dismissed in the Owls’ defeat at Aston Villa in March.

Managerless Hull will be without top-scorer Jarrod Bowen at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Bowen, an ever-present in the league this season alongside Allan McGregor, limped off late on at Hillsborough after suffering injuries to his knee and ankle.

Midfielders Markus Henriksen and Kevin Stewart, who also picked up knocks at the weekend, are expected to be fit to face the Bees, while Michael Hector (hamstring) continues to receive treatment.

Former Blades manager Nigel Adkins remains in pole position for the vacant manager’s post at the KCOM Stadium, with club officials having held talks with the 52-year-old.

Several others, including Gary Megson, Simon Grayson and Paul Lambert, have been linked with the position, but Adkins remains the clear favourite, with the Tigers hopeful of making an appointment ahead of the weekend.

Southend remain intent on keeping hold of key midfielder Ryan Leonard in the wake of further interest from Sheffield United.

Reports in Essex suggest that the Shrimpers have rebuffed another offer, in the region of £700,000, from the Blades for Leonard.

The 25-year-old was the subject of three rejected bids from the Championship high-fliers in the summer.

Leonard – who has been voted player of the year in each of the past two seasons at Roots Hall – has a contract at the club until the end of the season, when he will be able to leave on a free transfer.