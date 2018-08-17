Sheffield Wednesday latest: Owls duo in race against time

FERNANDO FORESTIERI is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Brentford after missing the Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland through injury.

The Argentinian suffered a groin problem in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Hull City, meaning he was not available for the 2-0 win over the Black Cats.

Manager Jos Luhukay plans to assess Forestieri before heading south as the Owls look to claim a first league win at the third attempt.

Joost van Aken is also a doubt for the visit to Griffin Park after leaving Sunderland in a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury. Lucas Joao and Morgan Fox will also have their fitness assessed.

Luhukay said: “Fernando is also a question. He had a problem on his groin but we hope that Fernando can also play on Sunday.

“He had problems after the game on Saturday. We must be careful now but I hope that Fernando is an option for us on Sunday.”