Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce congratulates Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder on promotion

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Steve Bruce has extended his congratulations to Sheffield United counterpart Chris Wilder on the club’s promotion to the top flight - even if he admits to being a little envious.

Earlier this week, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri briefly aside Steel City partisanship to congratulate the Blades on reaching the top-flight in a magnanimous club statement, with Bruce particularly pleased for his opposite number Wilder, who he believes has fully earned the right for a crack at the big-time after starting out his managerial career at the likes of Alfreton and Halifax.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce

Echoing Chansiri’s sentiments, Bruce, who started his own dug-out journey at Bramall Lane, said: “I think we have to say well done and good luck.

“We go to work with these people (Blades supporters), don’t we..I am pleased for Chris who I have got a lot of respect for.

“He has done a wonderful job in what has been an unbelievable two or three years for him.

“It just goes to show his drive and enthusiasm - not long ago, they were in League One, so fair play to them. Congratulations to them; we are all envious, but I wish them the best of luck and it is thoroughly well deserved.

“I am delighted that a British manager who has served his trade, worked hard and gone on the coalface to get where he is has been rewarded for a chance in the Premier League.

“Because not so long ago, he was in the real lower divisions and trying to learn his trade as a manager. Congratulations to him and all his staff; they have done terrific.”