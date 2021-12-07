Sheffield Wednesday plotting move for Huddersfield Town defender, Newcastle United target £20m-rated Stoke City striker

7th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Huddersfield Town will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the third round, with the ties taking place between the 7th and 10th of January.

Swansea City, West Brom, Hull City, Millwall, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest will also all face Premier League opposition in Southampton, Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield last played the Clarets in January 2019 and have failed to beat them in their previous seven attempts.

Nottingham Forest are looking to sign free agent Loris Benito until the end of the season. The left-back has been without a club since leaving Bordeaux in August. (Football Insider)

Their last victory came in a Championship tie in November 2013 with goals from Oliver Norwood and James Vaughan.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

Eddie Howe reportedly wants Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell at St. James' Park in January. The 21-year-old will cost the Magpies around £20 million. (The Sun)

Peterborough United youngster Idris Kanu could be set for an exit from the club in January. The 22-year-old wants regular football and MK Dons, Salford City and Colchester United are thought to be keen. (Football Insider)

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is attracting interest from Watford, Norwich City and Burnley. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Derby Telegraph)

Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott has been linked with a move to National League side Wrexham as he struggles for minutes this season. The forward was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest during his time with AFC Wimbledon. (Football League World)

Bristol City are lining up a January swoop for Hearts defender Craig Halkett. Swansea City are also interested. (Football League World)

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes since his summer move from Oxford United. (Football League World)