Sheffield United, Barnsley, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough will also have matches shown live on Sky Sports in February.

The League One game at Hillsborough has been pushed back to February 13.

DERBY DELIGHT: Rotherham United players celebrate Freddie Ladapo's winner at Sheffield Wednesday last season but the Owls got revenge in 2021-22

The Millers beat the Owls home and away in last season's Championship, the first time they had ever done the league double over their neighbours.

If October's 3-0 win was comprehensive, March's match in Sheffield was extremely tightly-contested, Freddie Ladapo scoring a last-minute winner after Michael Smith had been sent off for the Millers.

But Darren Moore's side gained revenge earlier this season, with a 2-0 win at the New York Stadium.

Barnsley will play the previous evening, but their game at home to Queens Park Rangers will now start at 8pm so it can be shown live on Sky.

The reverse fixture was a 2-2 draw in August, arguably the Reds' best performance under then-coach Markus Schopp. The Rs did not enjoy their last visit to Oakwell, beaten 3-0 after a 26th-minute red card for Rob Dickie.

Sheffield United and Huddersfield will play on TV three times each in February, at Birmingham City in a Friday-night game on the 4th, away to the Terriers on eight days later (12:30pm) and a midweek game at home to Blackburn Rovers at 7:45pm on the 23rd.

Huddersfield's February 9 match at Preston North End and their 12.30pm kick-off at Fulham 10 days later will also be shown, as will Hull's trip to Derby County on February 8, kicking off at 7.45pm.