Sheffield Wednesday told to improve offer for Mallik Wilks as Hull City warn there's more interest in the ex-Leeds United and Barnsley striker

The Owls are interested in signing the former Leeds and Barnsley man, who has one year remaining on his contract at Hull, but have been told by City's vice-chairman Tan Kesler that the current offer on the table is not good enough.

Wednesday have agreed personal terms with Wilks - according to The Star - ahead of the potential move, with the fee proving the sticking point.

Tesler says there is also interest from abroad for Wilks and that Hull could opt to sell Wilks to another club if the Owls do not improve their offer.

“We’re also waiting,” Tan Kesler told Hull Live.

“If Sheffield [Wednesday] are going to come back to the table and with all respect to Sheffield [Wednesday], they have to respect the market value of the player otherwise there is more interest and we’ll probably take it.”

Tesler has admitted that a loan deal is a possibility but with only one year remaining on his contract, Wilks would be required to extend his deal with Hull in order for that to happen.

He continued: “He and I, we’ve spoken [to each other] and he’s at the level now where he’s trying to prove himself to this group, and he is focused on here. He’s happy that there’s interest and he wants to take his chances here until the last moment, and then go.

MALLIK WILKS: Is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

“To be honest, we haven’t decided if we’re going to do a permanent or temporary at the moment. We may want to let him go for one year of football and then come back and see him again.