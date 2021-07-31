Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town: Promotion the sole aim for Owls, says Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper who played for Leeds United and York City has come to Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Burnley to revive a career in danger of stalling, if it has not already, through a lack of club football.

The Owls need a lift too, a series of miserable seasons culminating in relegation. But to loan players of Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing’s quality within a matter of minutes on Tuesday lifted spirits, and there is talk of more exciting players to come even as the club strips back financially.

A home League Cup tie against Championship Huddersfield Town on Sunday offers another chance to continue the positivity, but it is clear where Peacock-Farrell wants it to end in May.

AMBITIOUS: Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“I would assume everyone is here for one thing and that is certainly the ultimate goal,” he said when asked about promotion.

Like Middlesbrough’s Wing, it felt like Peacock-Farrell could easily have moved to the Championship but it says much for Wednesday and manager Darren Moore that he did not.

“There were other options but the objective was Sheffield Wednesday,” insisted Peacock-Farrell. “It’s a huge club and one you can’t ignore regardless of the league they are in.

“This was always a front-runner for me with the gaffer’s vision. It was a no-brainer.”

Sheffield WEdnesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

The highly-respect Moore, he says “was a huge factor. He was on the phone to me early and telling me how much he wanted me to come here and be part of this vision. When you get that confidence and reassurance, it is a great feeling.”