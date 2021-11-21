Accrington Stanley 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3: Darren Moore challenges Owls to keep building momentum

Darren Moore wants his side to keep building momentum from Saturday’s win over Accrington Stanley ahead of two big home fixtures this week.

By Ben McKenna
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:45 am

The Owls are in action against MK Dons tomorrow night before they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Saturday’s victory in Accrington saw Wednesday end a run of five-straight draws and kept them well in touch with the play-off positions.

DARREN MOORE: Sheffield Wednesday manager. Picture: Getty Images.

Wednesday took the lead against Accrington through Chey Dunkley before Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi added to the tally to give the visitors a three-goal lead after 22 minutes.

Stanley got one back on 33 minutes through Lewis Mansell before Joel Mumbongo added another goal for Stanley to set up a grandstand finish - but Moore insisted he never felt like another draw was looming.

“I didn’t feel any nerves in the technical area near the end as I felt we were in control and, as long as the boys continued to do their work, they would see the game through,” said Moore.

“We wanted a blistering start and we got three goals to the good and we were ruthless. They get one back and it put the wind back in their sails but I said at half-time, they would push on and throw caution to the wind and we knew we could exploit the gaps, I thought we would score again but we didn’t take our chances.

“It’s an important week with two home games and we have got to keep building up momentum. I am pleased with our league form and our mentality.”

Accrington Stanley: Trafford; Sykes, Nottingham, Rodgers; Hamilton, Coyle (Mumbongo 45), Conneely, McConville; Pell, Leigh (O’Sullivan 84); Mansell (Malcolm 77). Unused subs: Nolan, Savin, Amankwah, Scully.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Brennan, Dunkley, Palmer; Hunt, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Corbeanu (Brown 64); Bannan; Paterson, Kamberi (Gregory 64). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Wing, Berahino, Byers, Windass.

Referee: P Howard (London)

