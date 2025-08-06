American investor John Textor "definitely interested" in buying Sheffield Wednesday

Former Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor said he was “definitely interested” in buying Sheffield Wednesday, it has been reported.

American businessman Textor sold his 43 per cent stake in Crystal Palace in July and is a majority shareholder at Lyon, Belgium club RWDM Brussels and Brazilian side Botafogo.

The Sheffield Star has reported that Textor told journalist Alan Myers he wanted to buy “a traditional English club” but has not yet made any approach to embattled Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Textor said: “It’s true that I am looking for a traditional English club to buy, or with which I can partner… I just have not spoken with anybody at Sheffield Wednesday yet and I am monitoring the situation, hoping to better understand it.

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club have endured a torrid summer (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’m definitely interested, It’s a lot to solve in a short amount of time with regards to taking advantage of the transfer window but it’s definitely a club and community I would like to help.”

Thai businessman Chansiri has come under increasing pressure to sell the club, which he bought for a reported £37.5m from Milan Mandaric in 2015. He recently confirmed he had rejected one consortium’s £40m bid.

Textor sold his stake in Palace as they bid to overturn UEFA’s decision to demote them from the Europa League to the Conference League under its multi-club ownership rules.

