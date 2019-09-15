ANALYSIS: Familiar feeling for Huddersfield Town as professional Sheffield Wednesday spoil Danny Cowley's big day.

IT was not only a big day for the Cowley boys or Garry Monk for that matter.

Huddersfield-raised Fraizer Campbell - who turned 32 on Friday - has followed his hometown club's fortunes from afar and when it comes to belated birthday presents, it was easy to guess what the Yorkshireman was after.

A maiden goal in the blue and white on his full debut - and home bow for the Terriers - would have provided delicious icing.

Sadly for him, it was another old stager who came to the fore on derby day, which again belonged to Sheffield Wednesday in this quarter of West Yorkshire following a comfortable 2-0 win.

Like Campbell, Steven Fletcher has endured his privations on the injury front. Like Campbell, the Scot - when he is fit, firing and at it, is close to being as good as it gets in terms of bonafide number nines in the Championship.

Oozing menace, nous and leadership, Fletcher was provided with the sort of chance that he was never going to pass up on ten minutes. The phrase you are looking for is meat and drink.

Kadeem Harris did the preliminaries, dropping his shoulder to evade Flo Hadergjonaj and delivering the sort of cross that all centre forward's worth their salt crave.

Fletcher did the rest, planting a firm header past the exposed Kamil Grabara for his fourth goal in seven matches - and Wednesday were on their way and Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky were given an early glimpse into the privations of Huddersfield Town.

A senior figure in a confidence-sapped side on their uppers, Campbell was entrusted to show the way. The appetite was there, but the conviction in the final third was lacking from a home line-up close to setting an unwanted record.

Town went into the game with the stark statistic of having not scored more than one goal in their previous 29 home matches in all competitions.

Should they have failed to trouble the scoreboard again, it would have set an unwanted Football League record.

On the first-half evidence, it was easy to see why Huddersfield had laboured so long.

They huffed and puffed against Wednesday, but their lack of goal threat was all too obvious. Quality was scarce.

The toils were summed up when Karlan Grant's inviting cross found the unmarked Flo Hadergjonaj with plenty of the goal to aim at.

A more confident player would have guided his header to the right of Kieren Westwood, but instead his effort was tame and straight into the keeper's hands.

Fletcher would not have been so charitable at the other end.

Earlier, Campbell had set up Hadergjonaj's fellow full-back Terence Kongolo, but his effort flew over. Plus ca change.

Town's lack of quality at the business end was also manifested when super work to switch play from Campbell, but his cross - from an excellent position - was straight at Westwood. Plus ca change.

Fortune may have befriended Town when an untidy challenge from Chris Schindler on Jacob Murphy in the box failed to yield a penalty earlier on the resumption, but there was no luck at the other end when Campbell's first-time effort was straight at Westwood - rather than to his side.

A moment of quality then saw Westwood deny Kongolo with a sharp save low down at his near post, as Huddersfield supporters tentatively started to believe. But it just would not drop.

It was left to Wednesday to deliver the incisiveness which the hosts lacked to settle the issue when substitute Sam Winnall ghosted in between Tommy Elphick and Chris Schindler to plant a clinical header past Grabara following an inch-perfect cross from Barry Bannan 18 minutes from time. Job done.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Hadergjonaj, Elphick, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg, Chalobah, O'Brien (Bacuna 56); Diakhaby (Mbenza 56), Campbell (Mounie 78), Grant. Substitutes unused: Schofield, Kachunga, Stankovic, J Brown.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Odubajo, Borner, Iorfa, Palmer; Bannan, Hutchinson; Murphy (Winnall 60), Reach, Harris (Lee 86), Fletcher (Nuhiu 83). Substitutes unused: Dawson, Fox, Luongo, Bates.

Referee: S Hooper (Wilts).