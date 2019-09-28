ANALYSIS: Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk enjoys his Riverside return as Middlesbrough slump to 4-1 defeat

Garry Monk celebrated his return to Middlesbrough in emphatic fashion after Sheffield Wednesday used their heads to cruise to a 4-1 win.

Goals from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher - after Adam Clayton’s own goal – gave the Owls all three points at the Riverside.

Steven Fletcher heads home. Picture: Steve Ellis

Three of the goals came from headers, and the visitors had several other headed chances, as Boro struggled to deal with set-pieces and crosses.

Monk spent six months in charge at the Riverside in 2017, bringing in a host of big-money players like Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Darren Randolph still plying their trade at Boro today.

In 26 games in charge he won 12 – his final game in charge was a 2-1 victory at the Owls – lost nine and drawn five.

His final game at the Riverside was a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on December 9 2017 – thanks to goals from Martin Braithwaite and Patrick Bamford – but not even a run of six wins in 10 could save Monk from the axe.

Adam Reach celebrates his goal. Picture: Steve Ellis

Fast forward 21 months – and after a fire-fighting spell at Birmingham City – and Monk was back in the north east, taking charge of his fourth game as Owls boss.

A win, draw and loss represented a mixed start to his managerial start at Hillsborough, but the 40-year-old had the perfect start on his Boro return to lead 2-0 after just six minutes.

First Clayton flicked in Barry Bannan’s corner, beyond a stranded Randolph, before centre-half Iorfa headed in from Bannan’s cross.

Randolph denied Scotland international Fletcher a third, diving low to paw away the striker’s header from Kadeem Harris’s cross.

Boro hit back with a long-range strike from Anfernee Dijksteel, which Keiren Westwood pocketed, but the Owls goalkeeper was helpless to prevent Paddy McNair smashing home on 19 minutes after a corner fell into his path.

Reach – a former Boro team-mate of current manager Jonathan Woodgate – netted the winner last season, in a 1-0 Owls win at the Riverside.

And the midfielder made it 3-1 – with his first goal of the season - when he drifted in from the right, before curling his shot beyond Randolph and inside the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

With two physical strikers up front – in Atdhe Nuhiu and Fletcher – Boro looked vulnerable in the air.

And German defender Julian Borner could have added a fourth, but headed over from eight yards out.

So it was no surprise when Fletcher headed in at the far stick, from Reach’s cross, although Randolph will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post.

It was the first time in over five years – Bournemouth away in 2014 – that Wednesday had scored four goals on their travels.

Boro brought on Dani Ayala at the back to bolster their defence but it was at the other end where they spurned two amazing chances.

Assombalonga dragged his shot wide from close range with just Westwood to beat, then minutes later, latched on to Fletcher’s pass, rounded the Owls goalkeeper, but with an inviting open net smashed the ball into the side netting.

Fletcher header wide at the back post, before Randolph produced an excellent save to deny Moses Odubajo as the Owls looked for a fifth.

The Boro goalkeeper also did well to block substitute Sam Winnall’s stoppage-time effort.

But this was Monk’s day, as the Owls delivered their best display of the season.