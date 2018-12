A warrant has been made out for Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri’s arrest after he failed to turn up to court.

Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Fernando Forestieri

The 28-year-old was due to face charges of threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment.

The offences were alleged to have taken place on July 24, and relate to a brawl following a "friendly" match with Mansfield Town.