Aston Villa 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Latest from Villa Park

Sheffield Wednesday face a tough Championship trip to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Jordan Thorniley missed out with a calf injury sustained in the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest, meaning defensive recalls for Michael Hector and Daniel Pudil.

The Owls went in front on 49 minutes, Portuguese forward Marco Matias on target.

But the lead lasted just four minutes, before McGinn popped up with an equaliser for the hosts.

Steven Fletcher netted his second goal in four days - after scoring against Forest on Wednesday night - to nudge the Owls back in front on 67 minutes.