Sheffield Wednesday face a tough Championship trip to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Manager Jos Luhukay must change his defence as rookie Jordan Thorniley misses out with a calf injury sustained in the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest.

On-loan Michael Hector is pushing for a first start, but striker Gary Hooper (groin) has suffered a setback on his journey back from a long-term injury.