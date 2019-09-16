Belief is key for Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk has warned his players that he expects plenty more improvement in the weeks ahead – despite a winning start to his Owls tenure.

Wednesday produced a disciplined showing to ease to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield and while naturally delighted with the result, Monk admits it was a display which was far from perfect.

Monk, preparing for his first home match in charge against Fulham on Saturday, said: “It is a good start, but we will not be getting carried away and we have a lot of tough games coming in a short period of time before the next international break.

“We want to try and do a lot of work and show a lot of improvement to make sure we take a lot more points.

“The main part to come out of the game was to see the defensive part of it and if the lads had the attitude to understand what we want to do and also see that offensively.

“There are definitely improvements to see in both.

“There have been doubts about this squad and these players for the last couple of years, for whatever reason.

“I do not know what has gone before, but maybe this squad have not had enough belief to produce the quality we all know that they have.”

Admitting he is relishing his maiden match at the helm at Hillsborough this weekend, the 40-year-old added: “It should be fantastic. I remember Hillsborough and whenever I have been there as a visiting manager, it has been a big atmosphere.

“We need them (supporters) and I can assure them that myself and the players give everything for them – and vice versa so they give everything to us.

“If we can get that harmony with each other and fight – even when it is good and bad – that is how we will get successful and move forward as a club.”