Sheffield Wednesday travel to Birmingham City looking to avoid their third successive Championship defeat.

Three changes for the Owls. In come Liam Palmer, Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher. Out go Ashley Baker, Daniel Pudil and Lucas Joao.

And it was Fletcher who put the visitors in front on 19 minutes, but the Blues were level when Mahoney curled in a wonderful strike.

Jutkiewicz put Birmingham in front, converting Jota's cross, before Che Adams added a third goal.