Blackburn Rovers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Latest from Ewood Park

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Ewood Park looking to make it back-to-back wins against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls beat Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, but are missing full-back Ashley Baker due to suspension.

Liam Palmer comes in at right-back, while striker Lucas Joao returns for Matt Penney.

Harrison Reed should have put Rovers in front, but unmarked at the back post, the midfielder fired his shot against the foot of the post, although goalkeeper Cameron Dawson seemed to get a vital touch.

But Blackburn were in front on 10 minutes. Dawson saved the initial shot, but Danny Graham fired home the rebound.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Hector, Lees, Thorniley; Matias, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Joao, Fletcher.

Subs: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Onomah, Penney, Nuhiu, Forestieri.