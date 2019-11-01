Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Borner set to return as Owls look to extend run in unpredictable Championship

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow looking to extend their four-match unbeaten run but in such an unpredictable Championship, manager Garry Monk knows it is not the be-all and end-all.

The Owls are growing in confidence under their new manager, who believes they are resilient enough to deal with whatever Tony Mowbray’s team throw at them.

“It would be great to keep it going but a loss wouldn’t dent us either,” he insisted. “You see it week in, week out in the Championship that teams are losing to all types.

“People make a lot about when you play the top teams or the bottom teams but for me it doesn’t matter. Anyone can beat anyone.

“Our aim is to win and we are on a good run of form. We have earned every single point and we have to fight continue that.

“There will be times when maybe we don’t get what we deserve.

“You go through different patches in this league. It is about not getting carried away when you are doing well and not getting too down when you are in a difficult patch.”

On paper, Blackburn do not pose as stern a threat as title-chasing Leeds United did last week, but Monk has warned his players they cannot take Blackburn lightly.

“I don’t think I’ve had an easy game at Ewood Park at all,” he said. “When you’re going through a tough patch, that next game is the opportunity to respond so we’re preparing for and expecting a difficult game, a tough game physically, and they have good players.

“There’s no demand in terms of where we are in the league from within. We don’t need to focus on that. It’s about the next game and the next game.

“Consistency is all we can hold ourselves accountable for. In the Championship you have to be at your maximum to get anything out of a game.”

Centre-back Julian Borner is expected to return from a twisted ankle suffered in last week’s warm-up, and with captain Tom Lees training again and targeting the following week’s visit of Swansea City for his return from hamstring trouble, Sam Hutchinson can resume what Monk believes is his best position.

“I see him more as a midfielder,” he commented. “Last week we had to adapt in a quick way. I thought he and Joey (Pelupessy, who came into the XI) were fantastic.

“But Hutch is predominantly a midfielder.”