Bolton Wanderers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Latest from Owls

Steve Fletcher passed a late fitness test ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's match at Bolton Wanderers tonight in the Championship.

Fletcher was joined by Atdhe Nuhiu in attack as Steve Bruce made one change, George Boyd dropping to the bench.

Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer - called up by Scotland earlier in the day - were included.

Fletcher had Wednesday's first real chance, but shot straight at the goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

The Scotland striker had a great chance to break the deadlock, but his header went straight into the hands of Matthews.

Wednesday took the lead just before half-time, Fletcher latching on to Bannan's pass to fire beyond Matthews.

Rolando Arrons made it 2-0 - after Sam Winnall replaced Nuhiu - blasting high into the net for his first goal since joining on loan from Newcastle United.