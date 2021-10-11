Bolton Wanderers manager hits out at refereeing decisions in defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls recorded an important 1-0 success over Wanderers at Hillsborough, as they kept a clean sheet for the first time in six league games.

However, Wanderers manager Evatt believed Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa should have been issued with a second yellow card for a foul on Kieran Lee.

Evatt also felt that his side should also have been awarded a penalty when Dapo Afolayan went to ground but was instead booked for simulation.

“On the edge of the box Kieran Lee flicks it over his head, he’s running in on goal into the penalty box and how it isn’t a yellow card I have simply don’t have an answer for that," said Evatt as Iorfa escaped a sending off.

“There are lesser tackles on the pitch in different areas, not on the edge of the box, that were penalised with a yellow card, but because Iorfa’s on a yellow and it’s Hillsborough, we don’t give it and it affects the game because they couldn’t sniff the ball with 11 men, so if they’ve got 10 men imagine what we could do them?

"Those fine margins and decisions we have to get right."

On the decision to book Afolayan, Evatt added: “Dapo is then booked for simulation. And it is a clear foul, we have watched it back three or four times. It is an absolute clear foul as he’s about to shoot on goal. We can’t get that wrong.”

