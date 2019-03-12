Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: Distracted Bolton pose threat to Bruce’s Owls

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce hopes that crisis-club Bolton Wanderers can get back on an even keel – but will be doing his level-best to increase their on-pitch plight this evening.

Wednesday will face a relegation-threatened Wanderers outfit who cast aside their financial vicissitudes to secure a priceless 2-1 weekend victory over fellow Championship strugglers Millwall.

It was a rare episode of positivity for financially-stricken Bolton, who face a High Court date with HM Revenue and Customs on March 20 over an unpaid tax and VAT bill.

Owls chief Bruce said: “You hope for a club with wonderful history and standing in the game that their problems can be resolved.

“How many times have we seen it over the years where a big club like Bolton find themselves financially in a mess? I hope they get out of it.

“I have sympathy for every manager; when you are up against financial restrictions it is very, very difficult.

Owls manager Steve Bruce (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“But he (Bolton manager Phil Parkinson) is a resilient so-and-so. He is experienced and that will help him.”

Experiencing adversity away from the pitch they may be, but Wanderers are showing plenty of fight on it under the guidance of Parkinson, whose side secured their first win on home soil in six league matches since Boxing Day at the weekend.

Bruce added: “Bolton will be tough. They are fighting for their lives. They have had their problems over the last couple of years, but they have still got a competent team.

“We will have to roll up our sleeves and show courage when we are on the ball. They are a big team and will ask you questions.

“The result on Saturday will give them a massive lift. I am more concerned with how we play and if we play to our maximum and like how we did in the second half against Derby then we will be okay.”

Last six games: Bolton LWLLLW Sheffield Wednesday DDWWDD.

Referee: S Martin (Lancashire).

Last time: Bolton 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1; October 14, 2017; Championship.