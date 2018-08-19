Brentford 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: ‘Physical’ Owls still winless

Sheffield Wednesday are still searching for their first win of the season after losing at high-flying Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Goals in each half from Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins kept up the free-passing Bees’ unbeaten start to the season in a one-sided affair at Griffin Park.

They took the lead midway through the first half after Sam Hutchinson gave away a needless penalty, hauling back Lewis Macleod as he tried to run onto a throw in.

Bees’ top scorer Maupay thumped his third of the season past Cameron Dawson to give the hosts the start they wanted.

The hosts stretched their advantage just after the hour mark, Maupay racing clear from his own half before drawing the keeper and squaring for Watkins to stroke home from 12 yards.

It was all Brentford in the opening half but the final ball lacked the quality to unlock a resolute Wednesday back four.

Watkins was a constant threat on both flanks and forced a save from Dawson after cutting in from the left to fire in a rasping low drive which the keeper stopped at the second attempt.

Sergi Canos burst clear just before the half-hour mark and cut in from the left but his 20-yard strike was saved by Dawson at the foot of his near post.

The Owls’ first effort of a one-sided first half came when Barry Bannan raced onto a loose ball but blazed his first-time drive high and wide.

Wednesday striker Marco Matias should have given his side a foothold in the game just before the break when he raced onto a Bannan through ball but fired his shot straight at the onrushing Daniel Bentley.

At the other end Canos was equally guilty of wasteful finishing when he worked himself into acres of space from a corner only to fire well wide.

Brentford fizzed the ball around well but looked slightly sloppy at times as Wednesday hung in there to make the second half an interesting affair.

After the break they tightened their grip and could have run in six or seven as the hapless Owls were left chasing shadows.

Canos was guilty of a handful of misses or denied by Dawson and Watkins, played in by Maupay, was thwarted by the keeper from close range after 53 minutes.

Watkins should have made it three after 74 minutes when he charged in from the left but opted to curl past the far post instead of squaring for substitute Said Benrahma arriving fast at the back post

Brentford resisted Wednesday’s physical approach, which almost reaped rewards when Matias hooked a rare effort just over the bar late on, but that was all they really had to offer all afternoon.

It was Algeria international Benrahma who almost saved the best until the very last minute, dummying a through ball and running onto it before seeing his low drive palmed wide by the keeper.