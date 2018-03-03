Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees set to return to bolster Owls’ defence

Jos Luhukay is hoping to break an unwanted record today with Sheffield Wednesday.

Since making his bow as Owls manager in the 0-0 draw at Sheffield United, Luhukay has yet to taste victory away from Hillsborough.

In the Championship Wednesday have drawn away at Blades, Middlesbrough and Barnsley and suffered defeat at Millwall.

And in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie at Swansea City, the Owls slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Today, Luhukay takes Wednesday to play-off hopefuls Bristol City – one of only two games involving Yorkshire teams to beat the weather – looking to bag a much-needed three points.

History is against the visitors though as the Owls have not won a league game at Ashton Gate since 2004. They did win 3-0 in an FA Cup tie back in 2011.

Luhukay is hoping to bolster his defence with the return of defender Tom Lees, who has missed the last three months due to injury.

The 27-year-old has not featured since the 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town in November, but has played two Under-23 games and is in contention today.

“Tom trained on Monday and Tuesday with the Under-23s,” said Luhukay, whose team travelled to Bristol by coach yesterday after their train was cancelled.

“I hope that we have positive news that he can play. We are hopeful he can be with the team Thursday and Friday and (then) not have any problems. He can maybe be an option for the team.”

With Lees’s impending return, Wednesday’s injury problems are starting to ease. Right-back Liam Palmer and midfielder Almen Abdi returned in midweek, while goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, plus midfield duo Sean Clare and Joey Pelupessy, are set to feature today after missing the Swansea defeat. “It was positive for the team that we had more options with Liam and Almen, who was able to play some minutes for the first time in a long time,” said Luhukay.

Last six games: Bristol City WLDDDL Sheffield Wednesday DWDLLL.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Bristol City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2; September 13, 2016; Championship.