Bullen would relish being in charge of Sheffield Wednesday for derby

INTERIM head coach Lee Bullen believes Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is doing it the “right way” in his search for Carlos Carvalhal’s successor.

The Owls’ owner likes to conduct his business in private, which has left the media and bookmakers to second-guess the identity of the new head coach.

Over a dozen names including Simon Grayson, Steve McClaren, Andre Villas-Boas and Gus Poyet have been linked with the job since Carvalhal’s exit on Christmas Eve.

Yesterday, it was the turn of former Norwich City manager Paul Lambert to be spoken about in connection with the position, but Chansiri and his advisers are giving no hints.

Bullen, who has won one and lost two games over the festive period, admits even he has no clue on who the new head coach will be.

“I don’t have any sense of when the club might appoint a new manager,” he said. “I know the chairman is continuing with his work, but, again, he’s a very private man and he likes to keep things under wraps until he’s ready to announce things.

“He’s always done that. He did it with Carlos when he was announcing signings. I think he does things in the right way.”

Bullen will take charge for Wednesday’s trip to Carlisle United in the FA Cup tomorrow, a game which takes on extra importance due to the Owls’ worrying league slump. They have won just once in 10 games, and need a confidence-boosting result ahead of next Friday’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Bullen knows he will face an uncertain future when a new head coach is appointed, but would relish the chance to remain in charge for the derby.

“I would love to still be in charge for that game,” said Bullen, a former Owls player.

“No pressure on the chairman at all.

“From my point of view, I think there’s no better game for any Sheffield Wednesday or United fan, coach or player than to be involved in the derby.

“I was lucky enough to play in two. I won one and lost one. I was injured for a couple. I watched plenty whether I have been back to Wednesday or whether it be at Bramall Lane.

“They are a great occasion and not just another game – no chance. It is a lot more than that.”